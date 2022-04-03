Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $17,872,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $9,137,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 380,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

