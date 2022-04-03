Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. 939,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

