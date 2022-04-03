Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $6.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CRVS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 876,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea purchased 35,160 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,446. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,147,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,589,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 429,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

