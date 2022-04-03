StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.
HVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,160. The firm has a market cap of $487.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
