StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,160. The firm has a market cap of $487.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.