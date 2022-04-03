Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. The stock had a trading volume of 283,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

