Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.36.

MAR stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $173.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

