Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

LSCC stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.06. 1,263,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,576 shares of company stock worth $18,639,079 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

