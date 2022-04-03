Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.