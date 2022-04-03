Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

TRHC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.83. 311,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,561. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 15,838 shares worth $243,547. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 175,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 168,592 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 265,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

