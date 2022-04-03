NEXT.coin Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,310.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.00810228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00213903 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002833 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00023341 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.