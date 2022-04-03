Falcon Project (FNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.28 Million

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,459.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.03 or 0.07512440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.84 or 1.00085607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

