Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.67.

FWRD stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.33. 428,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,301. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

