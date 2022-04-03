Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.
CLLS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 364,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
