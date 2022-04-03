Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CLLS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.85. 364,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

