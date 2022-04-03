Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

SWX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.04. 736,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after buying an additional 229,062 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

