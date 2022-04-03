Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

FSM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 5,079,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,496. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

