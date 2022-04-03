Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 354,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

