Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.53.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. 1,819,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.