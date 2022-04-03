Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $219.77. 2,618,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

