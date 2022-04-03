Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 150 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,734,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

