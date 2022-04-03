Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 150 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 13,112,145 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $762,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,734,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $222.82 and a twelve month high of $318.82.

