SPC Financial Inc. Buys 8,300 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.