Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of PLAB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,298 shares of company stock worth $1,721,705. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,348,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

