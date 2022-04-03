Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,191,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,909,000 after acquiring an additional 881,286 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,513,000 after buying an additional 1,938,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after buying an additional 2,376,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

