Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Community Financial stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Community Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.