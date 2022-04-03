Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LVLU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 702,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

