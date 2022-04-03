Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,402. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.