Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “
NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,402. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics
