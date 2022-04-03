Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MPB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 13,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,446. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Director John E. Noone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,643 shares of company stock worth $46,106. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

