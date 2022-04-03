Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLNS. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Valens stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 322,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,303. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

