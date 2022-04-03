Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

