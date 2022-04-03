FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 269,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.