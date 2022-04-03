Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $112.95

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
