Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $112.95

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.71. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.