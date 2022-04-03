Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. 8,033,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,657,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

