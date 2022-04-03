Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MYGN stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 618,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

