NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 225,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.63.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.