NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,107. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.54 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

