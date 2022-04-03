Brokerages Set Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Target Price at $14.00

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE RAD traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 4,624,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $23.02.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
