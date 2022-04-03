Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 29,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

