StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 54.02. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43.
In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Innoviva by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.