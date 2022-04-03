StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 54.02. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Innoviva by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,594,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.