Beam Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Beam has a market cap of $48.25 million and $7.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057759 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,009,760 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.