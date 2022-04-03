Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of MSB stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 59,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.94%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.89%.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
