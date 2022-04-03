Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of MSB stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 59,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.94%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSB. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 48.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

