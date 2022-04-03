Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock remained flat at $$66.15 during trading on Thursday. 115,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

