MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
MVO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.14.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.
MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
