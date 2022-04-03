MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MVO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 72,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,955. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $15.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MVO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the period.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

