National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Grid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NGG traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 464,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,675. National Grid has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

