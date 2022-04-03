NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NACCO Industries stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $292.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

