Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,735. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.