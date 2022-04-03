New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.57.
NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 6,323,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
