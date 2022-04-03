EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,965,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,797 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

