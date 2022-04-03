StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $84.71. 650,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,019. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.