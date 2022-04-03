Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.89. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.