Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 74.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 217,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,550,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,806. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

